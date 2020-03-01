|
Richard M. "Rick" Dunst, 66, of Sheridan, N.Y., died on February 11, 2020 after a heroic, eight-year battle with colon cancer.
Rick received excellent and compassionate care in the last week of his life at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy; they married on June 1, 2002. Their children, whom he loved beyond all measure, also survive: Michael (Emily) Klepfer of Portland, Ore., Amelia (Wallace) da Silva of Richmond, Va., Sally (Albert "AJ") Safi of Baltimore, Md., Lindsay (Antonio) Klepfer of Cary, N.C., and Monica (Jordan Hagan) Dunst of Baltimore, Md. Rick is also survived by his treasured granddaughter, Kate da Silva, and was eager to welcome a second granddaughter, who is expected by Sally and AJ, in April. Rick is also survived by his buddy and favorite cat in the world, Barney.
Rick's brothers worked together to support Rick in the last year of his life, arranging their schedules so that Rick was never alone. Their help was deeply appreciated by Rick and Wendy. They are: Tom (Susan) Dunst of Nellysford, Va., Bob (Kelly) Dunst of Gilbert, Ariz., Brian (Barb) Dunst of Washington, Pa., and Tim Dunst of Gilbert, Ariz. Wendy's parents, Dick and Jane Sager, of Ashville, N.Y., provided endless love, encouragement, and good company to the couple, especially when Rick was feeling ill. Rick is also survived by his Aunt Lee Peiffer, of Palm Harbor, Fla. Various in-laws, outlaws, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and friends also survive.
Rick was predeceased by his parents, William and Patricia (Leffler) Dunst.
Rick grew up in Erie, Pa., and graduated from Cathedral Prep School. Rick received a bachelor's degree in plant sciences from West Virginia University in 1978, and worked in peaches and apples for a few years before moving to Western New York in 1981 to become a Cornell University Research Support Specialist and Farm Manager of the Fredonia Vineyard Laboratory. Rick spent the next 30 years managing research projects in cooperation with Cornell faculty and conducting vineyard weed management research. Rick presented research results locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally, and was a hard-working and valued member of the grape-growing industry. He also authored the weed management section of the Cornell Grape Pest Guidelines and co-authored several publications on vineyard management topics. His breadth of both technical and practical knowledge resulted in him becoming a primary go-to person when grape-growing questions arose on a wide variety of topics. Under Rick's leadership, the Fredonia Vineyard Lab won the 2006 New York Wine and Grape research award, for "major contributions in research and education to benefit the New York grape and wine industry." Rick also acted as project manager for the multi-million dollar construction of the new Cornell Lake Erie Research and Extension Laboratory in Portland, NY, in 2007. Rick retired from Cornell in 2010. His contributions to the industry and science of grape growing over nearly three decades there were highly respected and valued by growers, processors, and faculty colleagues alike.
Rick immediately resumed his professional career as a viticulturist and consultant, first for Militello Farm Supply and, for the past ten years, Double A Vineyards. Rick advised new and experienced grape growers on vineyard establishment, pest and disease management, and weed management, among many other topics. He provided personalized advice to growers in the United States, Canada, Haiti, and Brazil. Rick enjoyed traveling to trade shows throughout the United States as part of his job, and always had an eye out for new potential markets. Growers and industry people recognized Rick's expertise and he always had a line of people who wanted to talk to him. His easy-going, down to earth manner of interacting with individuals from all walks of life won him friends wherever he went.
Rick and Wendy owned a small boutique vineyard in Sheridan. Despite the risks of growing European wine grapes at the location, Rick confidently ripped out the existing Concord vines to plant Pinot Gris, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, and Gewurztraminer. The vineyard was successful most years. Rick wanted to name the place "Piranha Vineyards," but never could quite explain why - something about piranhas in Lake Erie. Really, he just thought it was funny.
Rick had a lifelong love of travel, and an affinity for warm water and beaches. Rick's family and brothers' families spent many great vacations at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina. In addition, Rick and Wendy traveled to New Zealand, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, St. Thomas, Turks and Caicos, Aruba, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and various places in the mainland U.S. Deep sea fishing expeditions were always part of these trips, but Rick also enjoyed snorkeling and seashell picking. He loved to walk on the beach, eat oysters, and drink great wine.
Rick's family will always remember his card-playing skills, sharp wit, and ability to sneak up behind them for a neck-squeezing hug. Rick fought his cancer so bravely and so hard, and he never let it get in the way of anything he wanted to do. He will be sorely missed at the annual Christmas celebration but his love will be present and his family will keep his memory alive in the million stories we all have of him.
Rick's wishes were to be cremated. The family will hold a celebration of Rick's life in summer 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a national patient advocacy organization https://www.ccalliance.org/" target="_blank">(https://www.ccalliance.org/).
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020