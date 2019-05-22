|
|
Richard Michael Miseyka, 67, died at his home in North East, on Sunday, May 19th, after a brief battle with cancer.
Rich is survived by his mother, Ann Miseyka of Butler, Pa.; his wife, Kim Miseyka of North East; his daughter, Melissa Lewis (Sam) of Millcreek; his daughter, Tamara Solomon (Scott) of Burke, Va.; his sister, Patricia Garner Franklin (Bill) of Erie, Colo.; his sister, Joanne Miseyka-Setnar (Geoff Gitlin) of Coraopolis, Pa.; his brother, Robert Miseyka (Jill) of Barrington, Ill.; his brother, Raymond Miseyka of Butler, Pa.; and his brother, Frank W. Miseyka of Butler, Pa.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Rich is preceded in death by his father, Frank R. Miseyka of Butler, Pa.
Rich was born on June 23, 1951, in Butler, Pa., to Ann and Frank R. Miseyka.
He graduated from Butler Senior High School in 1969. He attended Gannon University and studied mechanical engineering. Rich began working at G.E. in 1972 and retired in 2009, after more than 37 years. "Farmer Rich" was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, gardening, photographing wildlife with many trail cameras in his "back 40," and sharing his pictures and videos with friends, family, and his YouTube channel subscribers. He was a diehard Pittsburgh sports' fan, always willing to engage in conversation about his beloved Steelers and Pirates. Rich became a first-time grandfather in March; his final days were filled with incredible joy spending time with his grandson, Frasier.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24th at 10 a.m. at Elkin Funeral Home, with a funeral mass to follow at Saint Gregory's Church (136 W. Main Street, North East) at 10:30 a.m. Private Interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery in North East. In lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation to the .
