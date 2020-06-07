Richard O. Corbin, age 83, went peacefully to his final resting place on June 2, 2020.
Dick, son of the late Cyril and Hazel (Emory) Corbin, was a loving and proud father and grandfather, Veteran, business owner, hard worker, and a great friend to many. He graduated from East High School in 1955. Following graduation, he began a job at Loblaws, the first in a life-long career in the grocery business. Dick enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Knox in Kentucky. Upon his return to Erie, he took a managerial position at D & R Food Mart, but in 1976, he purchased the first of his "small town, family-oriented" grocery stores. He was well-known for his work ethic and "finally" retired at the age of 80.
As a founding member of Grandview Alliance Church in Erie, he served many years as church treasurer, youth leader, and SS teacher. Dick and his family volunteered many Saturday evenings at the church mimeographing and folding church bulletins for worship the following day. Although Dick was a strong, quiet presence that preferred to stay "behind the scenes," he was often part of the church's music ministry as a choir member and by participating in men's and mixed quartets. In later years, after moving to West County, he attended both Girard Alliance Church and the Albion Church of the Nazarene.
Even though Richard courageously battled several forms of cancer throughout his later years, he never let it deter him from enjoying life. He still spent time with family, maintained his yard and flowers, read his daily newspaper, and continued traveling.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Burkhalter-Swift) Corbin, and his two sisters, Virginia (Yount) of Indianapolis and Donna (Hartleb) of Harborcreek.
Dick is survived by his son, William E. Corbin (Judi) of Fairview, his daughter, Betty Lou Fox of Erie, and his first wife, Winifred (Jones) Corbin of Girard. He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren, Gary Corbin, Bethany Corbin, Chelsea Fox, Marc Corbin, and Tyler Corbin. He is also survived by four step-children and many nieces and nephews, along with their respective families.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Love, INC of West Erie County, 227 Hathaway Street E, Girard, PA 16417.
A small, private, family funeral will be handled by Edder Funeral Home Inc., of Girard.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Dick, son of the late Cyril and Hazel (Emory) Corbin, was a loving and proud father and grandfather, Veteran, business owner, hard worker, and a great friend to many. He graduated from East High School in 1955. Following graduation, he began a job at Loblaws, the first in a life-long career in the grocery business. Dick enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Knox in Kentucky. Upon his return to Erie, he took a managerial position at D & R Food Mart, but in 1976, he purchased the first of his "small town, family-oriented" grocery stores. He was well-known for his work ethic and "finally" retired at the age of 80.
As a founding member of Grandview Alliance Church in Erie, he served many years as church treasurer, youth leader, and SS teacher. Dick and his family volunteered many Saturday evenings at the church mimeographing and folding church bulletins for worship the following day. Although Dick was a strong, quiet presence that preferred to stay "behind the scenes," he was often part of the church's music ministry as a choir member and by participating in men's and mixed quartets. In later years, after moving to West County, he attended both Girard Alliance Church and the Albion Church of the Nazarene.
Even though Richard courageously battled several forms of cancer throughout his later years, he never let it deter him from enjoying life. He still spent time with family, maintained his yard and flowers, read his daily newspaper, and continued traveling.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Burkhalter-Swift) Corbin, and his two sisters, Virginia (Yount) of Indianapolis and Donna (Hartleb) of Harborcreek.
Dick is survived by his son, William E. Corbin (Judi) of Fairview, his daughter, Betty Lou Fox of Erie, and his first wife, Winifred (Jones) Corbin of Girard. He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren, Gary Corbin, Bethany Corbin, Chelsea Fox, Marc Corbin, and Tyler Corbin. He is also survived by four step-children and many nieces and nephews, along with their respective families.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Love, INC of West Erie County, 227 Hathaway Street E, Girard, PA 16417.
A small, private, family funeral will be handled by Edder Funeral Home Inc., of Girard.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.