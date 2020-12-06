Richard P. "Red" Smith, age 88, of Harborcreek, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home. He was born in Erie on January 20, 1932, son of the late Frederick and Twila Smith.
Red was a 1951 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and then was employed at Hammermill / International Paper for 40 years prior to his retirement. Red enjoyed waterskiing, boating, square dancing and camping. He coached Little League Baseball, was a Scout Master, a volunteer Fireman with the Fairfield Hose Company, and an avid photographer.
Red is survived by his wife, Carolyn C. Smith, the love of his life; two children, Dana and Rhonda Smith; six stepchildren, Gary Peterson, Sherry Mikolajewski (Bill), Denise Peterson, Melonie Krein (Kevin), Lenny Armel (Carol), and Jeff Peterson (Melissa); one sister, Helen Ohmes; one brother, Robert Smith (Dolores); one sister-in-law, Dolores Smith; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one stepson, Ross Armel; three sisters, Margie Steadman, Dorothy Armel, and Arlene Miller; and five brothers, Theodore Smith, Frannie Smith, Wilbur Smith, Donald Smith, and Frederick Smith.
The family would like to thank the Staff at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home for the loving care given to Red.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 506 East 3rd Street, Erie, PA 16507 or the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA, 2545 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.