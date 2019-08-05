|
Richard R. Otteni, age 73 of Albion, Pa., died peacefully at his home with his wife, Wendy, by his side on Friday morning, August 2, 2019 after a very long illness.
Rich was born in Erie, Pa. on August 31, 1945, the son of the late Lloyd E. and Winifred M. (Wadsworth) Otteni.
He served in the Army National Guard and then his first job after the service was working at the Green Shingle Truck Stop as till manager for several years. After that, he worked at Identification Systems for 20 years; then he worked at Palmer Snyder Chair Factory in Conneautville for about 6 years. Then, he went to driving a school bus for Northwestern School District for 17 years. He belonged to both the Girard and Fairview American Legions. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and woodworking. He liked to build birdhouses and liked to go to craft shows and show his work.
Besides his parents, Rich is preceded in death by a grandson, Joe Otteni and a brother, Larry Otteni.
Besides his wife, Wendy, he is survived by four children: Sid (Tina) Otteni of Edinboro, Pa; Sherri Meyers of McKean, Pa.; Pamela (Robert) Everhart of Albion, Pa.; and Mel (Scoot) Kirsch of Pittsburgh, Pa. He is also survived by two brothers: David (Mary) Otteni of Florida and Alan (Diane) Otteni of McKean, Pa., as well as 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling or services as were Richard's request. He will be laid to rest in Springfield Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Otteni Family in Care of the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 235, East Springfield, PA 16411 where arrangements are being handled with care and love. Please feel free to go to www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com and leave a sympathy message or light a candle in Rich's memory.
