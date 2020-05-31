Richard R. Ranus, 80, of Erie, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at UPMC Hamot on Thursday, May 28, 2020, with his children by his side.
He was born in Erie on September 4, 1939, a son of the late Walter and Mary Kiesel Ranus.
Richard graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1957 and went on to graduate from Gannon College in 1961. He served in the United States Army and retired from the Army Reserves with the rank of Colonel after 30 years of service. He worked for Continental Rubber Works, Erie Technological Products, Smith Meter and Ridg-U-Rak Inc. Most recently, he worked at Wegmans on Peach Street, a job which he loved. He was a member of St. George Catholic Church, a former president of the Gannon Athletic Booster Club and the Reserve Officers Association. He also enjoyed working out at the LECOM Fitness Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 55 years, Nancy Henderson Ranus, his sister, Elaine McCarty, and niece, Anne McCarty.
Survivors include one son, Richard Ranus and his wife, Jana, of Erie; two daughters, Sheryl Anthony of Spokane, Wash. and Charlene Burgeson and her husband, Kurt, of Oakton, Va.; nine grandchildren, RJ, Colin, Owen and Reese Ranus; Matthew, Robbi and Lauren Anthony; and Bradford and Erin Burgeson; one brother, Walter Ranus and his wife, Kathleen, of Plymouth, Mich.; one nephew, John McCarty of Richmond, Va.; and one niece, Elaine Ranus Dailey of South Lyon, Mich.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, funeral services will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hamot Health Foundation at 302 French Street, Erie, PA 16507 and the Gannon University Golden Knight Booster Club at University Advancement, c/o Gannon University, 109 University Square, Erie, PA 16541.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He was born in Erie on September 4, 1939, a son of the late Walter and Mary Kiesel Ranus.
Richard graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1957 and went on to graduate from Gannon College in 1961. He served in the United States Army and retired from the Army Reserves with the rank of Colonel after 30 years of service. He worked for Continental Rubber Works, Erie Technological Products, Smith Meter and Ridg-U-Rak Inc. Most recently, he worked at Wegmans on Peach Street, a job which he loved. He was a member of St. George Catholic Church, a former president of the Gannon Athletic Booster Club and the Reserve Officers Association. He also enjoyed working out at the LECOM Fitness Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 55 years, Nancy Henderson Ranus, his sister, Elaine McCarty, and niece, Anne McCarty.
Survivors include one son, Richard Ranus and his wife, Jana, of Erie; two daughters, Sheryl Anthony of Spokane, Wash. and Charlene Burgeson and her husband, Kurt, of Oakton, Va.; nine grandchildren, RJ, Colin, Owen and Reese Ranus; Matthew, Robbi and Lauren Anthony; and Bradford and Erin Burgeson; one brother, Walter Ranus and his wife, Kathleen, of Plymouth, Mich.; one nephew, John McCarty of Richmond, Va.; and one niece, Elaine Ranus Dailey of South Lyon, Mich.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, funeral services will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hamot Health Foundation at 302 French Street, Erie, PA 16507 and the Gannon University Golden Knight Booster Club at University Advancement, c/o Gannon University, 109 University Square, Erie, PA 16541.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.