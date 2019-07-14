Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Waldo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Rich Waldo


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Rich Waldo Obituary
Richard R. "Rich" Waldo, age 36, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.

He was born on January 25, 1983, a son of Rick Waldo of Erie and Karen Wilmer Waldo of Fairview.

Rich graduated from Fairview High School in 2001.

He enjoyed dirt biking, golfing and baseball. Rich also played the guitar and drums. He loved playing with his nieces and nephews.

Rich was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Karianne Waldo Kimmy; paternal grandparents, Ray and Dorothy Waldo; maternal grandfather, Robert Wilmer, Jr.; and his uncle, Robert Wilmer III.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Stephanie Waldo Black and Courtney Waldo; a grandmother, Alma P. Wilmer; and his nieces and nephews, Emma and Joshua Kimmy and Sadie and Seth Chylinski.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Monday from 2-4 p.m.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now