Richard R. "Rich" Waldo, age 36, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born on January 25, 1983, a son of Rick Waldo of Erie and Karen Wilmer Waldo of Fairview.
Rich graduated from Fairview High School in 2001.
He enjoyed dirt biking, golfing and baseball. Rich also played the guitar and drums. He loved playing with his nieces and nephews.
Rich was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Karianne Waldo Kimmy; paternal grandparents, Ray and Dorothy Waldo; maternal grandfather, Robert Wilmer, Jr.; and his uncle, Robert Wilmer III.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Stephanie Waldo Black and Courtney Waldo; a grandmother, Alma P. Wilmer; and his nieces and nephews, Emma and Joshua Kimmy and Sadie and Seth Chylinski.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Monday from 2-4 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019