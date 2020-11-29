1/1
Richard R. Rodak
1931 - 2020
Richard R. Rodak, 89, of Edinboro, died at home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Pittsburgh on September 4, 1931, the son of the late Michael and Mary Rodak.

Richard attended grade school at Saint Gabriel's and graduated from Oliver High School. He also attended Edinboro State College. He kept in touch with his classmates over the years and would seize any opportunity to gather with them. He enjoyed sports throughout his school years and was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan

In 1950, Richard married Aimee Doucette. Together they raised five children and were blessed with twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, whom he loved beyond measure. Following retirement, Richard and Aimee spent winters in Lakeland, Fla., where they enjoyed the warm sunshine and made many wonderful friends.

Richard enjoyed the simple things in life, like mowing the lawn and washing cars. He took pride in his home and yard, which were always in the best condition. He never missed a sporting event that his sons participated in.

He was preceded in death by three sons, Ronald Rodak, in 2006, Dr. Randall Rodak in 2008 and Richard Rodak, Jr. in 2011; a grandson, Michael Rodak in 2006 and a great granddaughter, Celestyn Kurczewski in 2010.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Aimee Rodak; a son, Dr. Robert (Peggy) Rodak, of Chicago, Ill.; a daughter Rhonda (Richard) Kurczewski, of Waterford, Pa.; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren

The Rodak family would like to express their sincere thanks to Great Lakes Hospice for their kind and caring support.

Friends may call at McLane Church, 12511 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro, Pa. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. All CDC guidelines requiring face masks and social distancing will be in effect.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. Randall Rodak Speech, Language and Hearing Pathology Memorial Endowment, c/o Edinboro University of PA, 210 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16444.

To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McLane Church
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McLane Church
Funeral services provided by
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
