Richard R. Rzodkiewicz, 80, of Erie, passed away on March 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, Pa., on December 7, 1939, son of the late Walter and Frances (Turbaszewski) Rzodkiewicz.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Joan M. Rzodkiewicz.
Richard attended St. Stanislaus School, graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School, attended Case Western Reserve University and graduated from Gannon University. He served in the United States Air Force, attended Officer Candidate School, where he graduated as a Lieutenant, and served in Okinawa, Japan. He retired from the Pennsylvania Auditor's General Office, and then later worked at Bridal Flower Shop. He was also a worldly traveler and visited five of the seven continents. In addition, Richard was an avid sports fan of the Detroit Tigers, Buffalo Bills and Erie Sea Wolves.
He is survived by one sister, Kathy Rzodkiewicz, several cousins including close cousins, Stephen Dobosiewicz and his children, Sarah, Michael and Rachel, Mary Ann Holl and family and Phyllis Rzodkiewicz, all of Erie.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Services will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 516 East 13th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Please send condolences to [email protected]
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020