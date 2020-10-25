1/1
Richard Rick Louis May
Richard "Rick" Louis May, 61, formerly of Plum Boro, Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away on October 21, 2020. Rick was born on February 22, 1959. He was the son of Mary E. May and the late Kenneth E. May, formerly of Plum Boro.

Rick was a resident of the Barber National Institute in Erie, Pa., where he lived through his adult life and where he was provided experiences to develop to his fullest potential. Despite Rick's challenges, he knew and cherished the love of family. The special relationship he enjoyed with his mother captivated all who witnessed their fierce love for each other. Rick enjoyed simple things like puzzles and orange pop and had a lifetime love of watching Mr. Roger's Neighborhood. He could light up a room with his big brown eyes and his smile, endearing all who met him.

He is survived by his devoted mother, Mary, his loving sister, Debra May Jones ("Sister"), her husband, Gregg Jones and his nephew, Matthew Carfagna, all of the Indianapolis, Indiana area.

The family extends a sincere "thank you" to the staff at The Barber National Institute for the loving care they provided through the years and to the physicians, nurses and staff at St. Vincent's Hospital in Erie, Pa. for their care and love of Rick during his last days.

Friends will be received on Monday, October 26th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 27th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Gene H. Corl Funeral Chapel Inc. and Cremation Services of Monroeville, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A service led by Pastor Wayne Gillespie of Christ Lutheran Church, Murrysville will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be alongside his father at the Hankey Cemetery in Murrysville, Pa. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to: Dr. Gertrude A Barber Foundation 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507, https://www.barberinstitute.org/giving/make-a-donation, or Fred Rogers Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, https://www.fredrogerscenter.org/donate.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
