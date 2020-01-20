Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Richard Rick Nies


1948 - 2020
Richard Rick Nies Obituary
Richard "Rick" Nies, age 72, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Erie on July 4, 1948, the son of the late Richard and Doris Nies.

Rick began his working career with Coca Cola before becoming self-employed in refrigeration services for 30 years, prior to his retirement in 2009. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was also a talented artist. Rick was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

Besides his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Nies.

Survivors include his beloved son, Ryan Nies (Heather); two sisters, Patricia Nies and Kathy Papalia (Rich); two brothers, Ronald Nies (Becky) and Lawrence Nies (Kathleen), as well as other extended family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 20, 2020
