Richard Ropiecki, 85, of Erie, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Sarah Reed Senior Living.
He was born on May 8, 1935 in Erie, Pa., son of the late William and Anna E. (Chojnacki) Ropiecki.
Richard served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He was employed as an engineer for the Erie School District, retiring after 35 years. He was a life member of the Huzar Club and Slovak Club. He enjoyed gardening, cutting the lawn, working in the yard, watching sports and spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Norbert Ropiecki, Edward Ropiecki, William Ropey and Ernest Denning.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy (Deniziak) Ropiecki; sons, William "Bill" Ropiecki and his wife, Lidia of Erie and Jerome Ropiecki and his wife, Jolae of Erie; daughter, Elaine Gilchrist and her husband, Mike of Toledo, Iowa; grandchildren, Nicole and Joseph Ropiecki, Brian Ropiecki and Jessica Vereb; step grandchildren, Joseph and Peter Gilchrist, Ryan and Andrea Nichols; great-granddaughter, Cambria Nichols; sisters, Elizabeth Zelczak and Delphine Palkovic.
Friends are invited to a funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street on Thursday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. with family receiving friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. with social distancing and masks are required.
Burial with military honors at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.