Richard S. Wasielewski, Sr., age 85, of Erie, was called by the Lord on his mother's birthday, Sunday, May 17, 2020, for an early tee time with his brother, Eddie, to play the big 18 in the sky. Born in Erie, on April 9, 1935, he was a son of the late Stanley and Helen (Budzinski) Wasielewski.
Rich grew up on the lower east side, he attended Saint Stans and frequented the East Side Boys Club, where he learned to play basketball. He attended Tech Memorial High School, where he took drafting and centered the varsity boys basketball team.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He was proud of his service. He took up photography during his time in Korea and Japan to document his journey through the military. Upon returning from service, he was the first of his friends to attend college. He graduated from Gannon with a degree in Industrial Engineering. His love of the Erie Water System started as an employee of the City of Erie Bureau of Water, where he walked lines checking valves and hydrants. He was promoted to Bureau Chief and was instrumental in the creation of the Erie Water Authority, where he served as the Chief Operating Officer. Upon retiring, he served on the Board of Directors for the Water Authority as Chairman for over ten years. In 2013 the Sommerheim Plant in Erie was renovated into a modern, state of the art water treatment facility. This new plant was renamed the Richard S. Wasielewski Water Treatment Plant in honor of his over 50 years of service.
A great athlete, Rich was a scratch golfer at Downing Golf Course in his younger days. He also won many trophies as a ferocious handball player at the Downtown YMCA. He enjoyed playing Pinochle at the Trinity Club with his friends and watching Gannon basketball with his wife. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching them play sports and telling them stories of his life. He will be dearly missed by his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Wasielewski.
Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy A. (Schumigal) Wasielewski, of Erie; three children, Rick Wasielewski, wife Beth, of Greene Township, Gail Jones, husband Patrick, of Erie, and Kristy Witmer, husband Alan, of State College, Pa.; five grandchildren, Max and Lena Wasielewski, Ryan Jones, Anna and Grace Witmer; his sister Joan Musser, of Fairview; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, funeral services, and burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www2.jdrf.org" target="_blank">(www2.jdrf.org) and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church www.olmc-erie.org" target="_blank">(www.olmc-erie.org)
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020