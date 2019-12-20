|
Richard T. Meeder, 85, of Girard, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Fairview Manor.
He was born on March 6, 1934, in North Girard (now Lake City), son of the late Hallam J. and Viola (Mallory) Meeder.
Richard graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1952. There, he excelled in football and basketball.
In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Japan and Korea with Company A, 519th Military Police Battalion, where he was acted as an MP and dog trainer. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct medal.
Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he returned home and raised a family, working at North Girard Concrete, Sterling Milk and most recently American Sterilizer Corp. (Steris), retiring from there in 1994.
He was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494 and Girard Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and volunteered his time for various church activities. He loved Girard High School sports, was an avid Penn State, Cleveland Browns and Indians fan, enjoyed riding his bike, working out, and spending time with his friends at Nautilus, but the moments he truly treasured were those spent with his grandchildren. Richard will always be remembered for his perpetual smile, kindness and friendly manor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Brown) Meeder; and by a son, Donald A. Meeder.
Richard will be greatly missed by his family, which include his daughter, Stacey (Meeder) Wilbur; two sons, Ronald Meeder (Vicky) and Randy Meeder; two brothers, Robert H. Meeder (Virginia), Donald C. Meeder (Carol); grandchildren, Tyler Wilbur, Katie Wilbur, Zebediah Wilbur, Hayden Wilbur, Ryelee Wilbur, Leanne Gaudet (Dana), Sally Ann Gowins (Kenny), Bryan Meeder, Devan Meeder, Zachary Meeder (Allison), Zane Meeder, and Chris Carlson; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday from 12:00 noon to the time of service at 2 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, with Rev. Nicola Vitiello and Rev. Jim Rimmer officiating.
Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Greater PA Chapter, Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 20, 2019