Richard Thomas Becker, age 76, was born June 1, 1944. He died on June 2, 2020.
Rick was raised by his parents, Joan and Gerald Gradler, with significant influence by his grandmother and grandfather Ramsey.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Mildred Becker. They shared 45 wonderful years of marriage together. Also, preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Pamela Jean Griesbach; and a close cousin, Harry Ramsey Jr.
Rick was the father to three children, Lynne Marie Becker (Nadine VanTassel), Jo-Al Vera Lonyo, and Richard Michael Becker (Celinda Angelotti). He was "Papa" to Cody Kern and Douglas Lonyo; beloved brother and friend to his sister, Danelle Gradler Osborn (Steve); and devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Rick and his wife were 1963 graduates of Harbor Creek High School, where they met in 9th grade. There, he was an athlete in track and football. In Rick's teens, he worked with his father at the family business, East Erie Collision. Later, for decades, he was a self-employed concrete contractor, "Richard Becker Concrete Contractor." In his very later years, he owned "Becker Pet Supplies."
Rick was a great man. At various times, his mother, grandmother, sister Danelle, father-in-law, and father lived with him and his household. He was his wife's caregiver during her two-year long battle with cancer. Later, while Rick was struggling with illness of his own, he cared for his father for the last year of his father's life. As well, many others felt and experienced his caring spirit.
Rick was easy to get along with. Many of his friends and associates referred to his as "Red" or "Mr. Clean." Rick loved a good joke and he loved to laugh. He lived a simple life. He was a kind and gentle man. Rick was a people person and he will be loved, missed and remembered by many.
He spent the last three months of his life in hospice care in the home of his son, Ric Becker, where he was cared for by his three children and Celinda.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. A private interment will be held with close family and friends at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 4, 2020.