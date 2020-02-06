|
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Richard Timothy Hartel unexpectedly passed away into God's loving arms. Tim's passing from a short illness was at UPMC Hamot, with his loving wife, Sandy, by his side.
Tim was born on March 15, 1956, at Hamot Hospital, to the late Richard O. and Velma Bigley Hartel.
He graduated from McDowell High School in 1974 and took classes at Erie County Vo-Tech in Tool and Die.
He worked at Strayer Ind. and Ajust a Bucket. He was employed at Hoover (Quinn Berry) as a apprentice tool and die maker. In 1986, he graduated at Johnson Controls as a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker. He was also employed at Suburban Tool & Die, Tetra Tool, Horvath Electric, and Strubbe Machinery. His last employment began in 2008 at B. C. Machinery in Conneaut, Ohio, where his coworkers were like family.
Tim was lucky to have made many friends while working. Many of the friendships lasted long after the jobs were changed and people moved on.
Here's to all his hunting, fishing, Harley riding company, and Breakfast Chef Buddies through the years. It's amazing what you can cook on in a shop and how great it tasted. There were many practical jokes played during the hunting, fishing, and camping adventures. They were retold with many laughs, and dare we say, tall tales as to the size of the buck or fish, the distance of the shot, the weather, or who got lost and who found them. No matter what, they had each other's backs and were always there for each other through good and hard times.
Please remember Tim with a smile, good thoughts, and happy times.
On February 8, 1986, his future wife, Sandy Downor, asked him to dance. Their first date was on Valentine's Day 1986. They journeyed through life's ups and downs from then on together, hand in hand.
Tim and Sandy were married on October 27, 1990 at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Union City.
Their dream of building a log cabin was fulfilled in 1998. It was their cabin in the pines. Tim loved being outdoors, mowing the lawn, tending to his garden, and clearing trails in their woods.
Tim and Sandy had many friends in the 1990s and 2000s that they rode their Harley with on Poker Runs and every June they went to Hazen. What a party!
But the best times on the Harley were when it was the two of them, exploring different roads, scenic areas, and camping. They found peacefulness and beauty in the woods.
Sandy will miss the notes and drawings, especially the dragons, he was always leaving for her as a surprise, to make her smile or to brighten her day.
Tim had been a friend of Bill W for 14 years. He will be happily reunited with all of his fur friends/children who went before him. Sandy, Ranger, Fritz, and Mellow will miss him.
Tim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Sandra Downor Hartel, his dear sister-in-law, the sister he always wanted, Debbie Hosler and her husband, Jeffrey, who will be sure that his spirit continues to ride, and his brother-in-law, Christopher Downor, the brother he always wanted and who has been there for Tim and Sandy these past three months, always just a phone call away to help no matter the time.
He is further survived by his dear niece, Ashley Scarborough and her, husband John, and their daughter, his great-niece, Johnnie Rose Scarborough. She brought such sunshine into his life and could always make him smile.
Friends may call at the C. S. Warthmann Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main St., Union City, on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. F. Thomas Suppa officiating.
Burial will be at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Union City.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's memory may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 13199 Route 6, Corry, Pa., to Because You Care, Inc., 6041 West Road, McKean, Pa., or to Tamarack Wildlife Rehab.
