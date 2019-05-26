|
Richard V. Smith, age 90, was surrounded by his children as he passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at UPMC-Hamot. He was born in Erie on April 18, 1929, son of the late Felix and Mary Ann (Skowronek) Smith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, attended Erie Central Tech and after a long career at a number of area businesses, retired from Uniflow Manufacturing.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Helen Angelotti Smith, in 1999, and two infant sons, Dennis and Mark Smith. The youngest of his family, he was also preceded in death by brothers: William, Casimer, Robert, John, Joseph and Eugene Smith and sisters: Agnes Pluta, Helen Bulishak and Frances Stetson.
He is survived by his children, Sandy Pennington of Largo, Fla., and Gary Smith and his wife, MaryBeth of Harborcreek. He was blessed with four grandchildren: Jennifer Binggeli of Indian Shores, Fla., Jason Smith (Brianna) of Sylvania, Ohio, Brad Huddleston of Richmond, Ky., and Jeremy Smith (Melissa) of Lakewood, Ohio. He was also Great-Papa to Bryn, Summer, Blaise and Scarlett Smith and Lilliana Miles.
Memorials may be made in Richard's name to the Perry Hi-Way Hose company Station 43, 8281 Oliver Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
As per Richard's wishes, no calling hours will be observed and the funeral service will be private. Arrangements are being attended to by the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek Township.
