Richard W. "Rich" Sult, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor West. He was a resident there since 2014 and had suffered with Alzheimer's for many years. He was born in Erie, a son of the late Clarence and Ruth Davidson Sult on August 7, 1927. He lived in Erie all his life.
He graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1945, where he played trumpet in the school band. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1945-1947 in Germany.
Rich was a very active man. In his lifetime, he owned several business including Sult's Garage and Kawasaki Motorcycle Sales. A mechanic all his life, he worked 30 years at Lossie's Auto Service. He also drove a school van and was a courier for ACL. He was an Erie-Crawford Co State Police Auxiliary Officer.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death on October 30, 1968 by his first wife Florence E. Looker, whom he married on June 2, 1956 in Erie; and his second wife Lena M. Stephans on July 25, 1999, whom he had married on November 9, 1984 in Erie; and his sister and her husband Lois and George Emery; and his brothers: Clarence and Denise Sult, Charles Sult, and Glenn Sult.
He is survived by his sons: Jeffrey (Brenda) and William Sult; and grandchildren: Pepper, Richard, Mark and Wendy Sult, all of Erie. He is further survived by his great-grandchildren: Breanna Sult, Aiden and Jaxson Bliss of Erie; and his sisters-in-law: Doris and Barb Sult.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers and employees of Pleasant Ridge Manor for the loving care they gave Rich for the last five and a half years.
Private burial will be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Fire Department, 5310 W. Lake Rd. #2869, Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements are by Burton Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th St. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 20, 2020