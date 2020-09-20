1/1
Richard Warren Dick Ricker
1941 - 2020
Richard Warren "Dick" Ricker, age 79, of Harborcreek, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the house he was born in. He was born in Harborcreek, on August 22, 1941, son of the late Roy Warren and Clara Antonette Fleming Ricker.

Richard was an avid woodworker and built many pieces of furniture. He was a retiree of Beute and Bliley, and was very much a family man.

Richard is survived by his wife, Kathleen Bigley Ricker; two daughters, Penny Pommer (Armand) and Amy Sonney (Bryer); one son, Mark Ricker (Jake Putnam); two sisters, Carmen Bell and LaWanda Dominik; one brother, Roy Ricker (Marilyn); four grandchildren, Aaron, Dakota, Conner, and Ethan; and one great-grandson on the way, Weston.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mae Joy Buranich, Lottie Becker, and Irene Sanflippo.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5 p.m. conducted by Rev. Daniel Cass. A private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Voices for Independence, 1432 Wilkins Road, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
SEP
21
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
