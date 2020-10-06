Richard William Hogan, longtime resident of Greenwich, Conn., passed away on October 2, 2020. He was 73.
Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of Francis Xavier Hogan and Beatrice Busk Hogan.
He graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor's Degree in History, where he attended on a full track scholarship and leveraged his track speed as a starting left cornerback for the FSU football team. At FSU, Richard became a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, where he made many lifelong, loyal friends whom he continued to meet every year in Tallahassee for one more big game. His fraternity brothers knew him as "Yank"—a New Yorker, unique from the southern gentlemen of Sigma Chi at Florida State. After college, Richard served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army at the rank of First Lieutenant, Infantry Company Commander on the DMZ in Korea from 1969-1970.
Richard spent most of his career at ABC Television, beginning with Channel 7 local sales and eventually moving to ABC Network Sales including Sports and Olympics in his early career and eventually News. He often bragged that he couldn't wait to get to his job at ABC—especially when he was selling sports where every event he sold, he got to attend!
Richard's interests were varied, but sports were front and center. He was a lifetime member of New York Athletic Club and active in its squash team through the early 90s when he converted his focus to golf. He was a New York Giants, Florida State University, and New York Yankees fan. Richard was a member of the Kiawah Island Club on Kiawah Island, S.C., Anglebrook Golf Club in Westchester, The Kahkwa Club in Erie, Pa., and the FSU Varsity Club (lettered for track).
Richard will be remembered as a man described by his friends as having a "larger than life" personality with a huge heart, and more so, as a staunchly loyal friend. Loyal, true friendships and long-term relationships were extremely important to him and he focused on cultivating strong bonds with the people he loved. He had a great sense of humor. A true reward for anyone who knew him was to hit his funny bone and hear one of those "Richard Hogan laughs."
Richard is survived by his wife, Suzanne Bauschard Hogan of Erie, Pa. and his cousin, Gail Busk Naylor of Gainesville, Fla. Richard's extended family who survive him include Richard Bauschard, Frederick Bauschard, Laura Bauschard, Alex Bauschard, Maude Bauschard Trost, and Michelle Bauschard…and of course, his "foxhole friend" and unofficial brother, Tifton Simmons Jr., and his many brothers of Sigma Chi.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sigma Chi Foundation in memory of Richard Hogan at either 1714 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201, or www.sigmachi.org/donate
and select memorial gift option with reference Richard Hogan. Or, consider making a donation to the FSU Alumni Association, 1030 West Tennessee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304-7719 https://one.fsu.edu/foundation/donate/unit/alumni/donation-form"
target="_blank">(https://one.fsu.edu/foundation/donate/unit/alumni/donation-form
).
