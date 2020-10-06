My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Hogan's family. I knew Mr. Hogan through golf ... I was one of his golf teachers. He loved life and as said in his obituary... his laugh and heart were larger than life.



I am sure Mr. Hogan is looking down on his Seminoles and making lots of pars and birdies on the course above.



Best to all the family.



Rod Loesch, PGA

Rodney Loesch

Friend