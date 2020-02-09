Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lichtinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard William Lichtinger


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard William Lichtinger Obituary
Richard William Lichtinger, age 70, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following an extended illness.

He was born in Erie, on November 18, 1949, a son of Virginia Schmidt Lichtinger of Erie and the late Richard E. Lichtinger.

He was a 1968 graduate of McDowell High School and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Richard worked as a machinist for Eriez Magnetics for over 30 years.

He was an amateur photographer, a Ham radio operator and enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Starr Redmond and her husband Jim of Harborcreek; a brother, Michael Lichtinger and his wife Gayle of Erie; and four nieces and nephews.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangement are entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle St., Erie. Send condolences at www.Scottfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -