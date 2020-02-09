|
Richard William Lichtinger, age 70, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following an extended illness.
He was born in Erie, on November 18, 1949, a son of Virginia Schmidt Lichtinger of Erie and the late Richard E. Lichtinger.
He was a 1968 graduate of McDowell High School and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Richard worked as a machinist for Eriez Magnetics for over 30 years.
He was an amateur photographer, a Ham radio operator and enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Starr Redmond and her husband Jim of Harborcreek; a brother, Michael Lichtinger and his wife Gayle of Erie; and four nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family.
