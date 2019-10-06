|
|
Richard Wolfgang, age 64, born on May 28, 1955, was called home on September 30, 2019, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
He resided in West Virginia for the past 18 years, and was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved the Pittsburgh Penguins. He enjoyed darts, pool, bowling and partying hard with his buddies. His greatest, most precious accomplishments were his nine grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Sue, children Mandy, Amy, Andrew, Beth and Josh, grandkids Lexi, Bryanna, Joey, Atheena, Jade, Braxton, Micheal, Josh and Alexis, stepmom Betty, his in-laws the Goins family Sandy, Joe, Jessica, Rob, his two sisters Bev and Becky, and one brother Keith.
He was preceded in death by his mom Joan Johnson, dad Samuel Wolfgang and stepdad William Johnson.
Family and friends may attend Memorial Services at Edinboro Borough Building, 124 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412, on October 12th from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in care of Interim Hospice or Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019