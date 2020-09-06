Richard (Dick) Wynne, of Girard, loving husband and father passed at home at the age of 95, "last wheels up" on September 4, 2020 of natural causes.
He was born at home in Erie, Pennsylvania. The only child of Peter Wynne and Margaret Wynne Haberman. He graduated from Academy High School in June of 1943.
At 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps Aviation Cadet Program, where he graduated as a Bombardier in September of 1944. Assigned to the 44th B.G. of the 8th Air Force, he flew in B-17 Flying Fortress, B-29 Superfortress and B-25 Mitchell as a Lieutenant.
After three years of service, he returned home from World War II and graduated from Gannon College in 1951. Dick worked throughout high school and college at the J.H. Guerrein Cheese Company in Erie. He was a buyer at Perry Mill Supply and Zurn Industries retiring after 38 years as the Purchasing Manager at Zurn.
Dick was an avid sports fan, spending many weekends at hockey, football and baseball games, even scouting for the Pittsburgh Pirates for over a decade. Dick was a world traveler, enjoying many cruises and destinations, including nine trips to Ireland. His favorite was countless road trips to watch Notre Dame football around the country.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Girard. He was also a life long member of the Girard American Legion Post #494, the Springfield VFW #4965, the Disabled American Veterans
, the Zukor Club, the Maennerchor Club and the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by "the love of his life", his wife of 34 years, Donna Kelly Wynne. Three sons, Patrick (Ruth) of Erie, Terry (Jenifer) of Dublin, Ohio and Timothy (Beth) of New Port Ritchie, Florida. Step-sons, Brian Kelly (Maria) of Cypress, Texas, Kirk Kelly of Girard, and step-daughter, Kathy Kelly of Erie, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Wynne Haberman and her husband Max Haberman.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard. Funeral services will be held privately by the family
Burial with full military honors will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to A & F Dobler Hose & Ladder Co. (Volunteer Fire Department) 37 Walnut Street, Girard, PA 16417 or St. John the Evangelist Parish Catholic Church, 101 Olin Avenue, Girard, PA 16417
