Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
More Obituaries for Rick ONeal
Rick ONeal


1951 - 2019
Rick ONeal Obituary
Rick O'Neal, 68, of Girard, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Brea, Calif., January 1, 1951, a son of the late Richard and Juliana (Carner) O'Neal.

Rick worked for Caplugs for over twenty years and loved gardening with his granddaughters.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Ryan D. O'Neal.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Diana L. (Shepard) O'Neal; two daughters, Rebekah McClure and Emilee R. O'Neal, a son, Devin P. O'Neal; two grandchildren, Serena and Zoe; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, Pa 16417

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rick O'Neal memorial fund. C/O Edder Funeral Home.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019
