Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Rick Gore
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Good Samaritan A.M.E. Zion Church
3209 Pennsylvania Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
First Good Samaritan A.M.E. Zion Church
3209 Pennsylvania Ave.
Rick Ricky Gore Sr.


1960 - 2019
Rick "Ricky" Gore Sr., age 59, passed away on December 26, 2019. He was born in Erie, Pa., on April 19, 1960, to the late Joseph Lee and Clara Mae (Martin) Gore.

Ricky graduated from Academy High School and was also a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He worked as Vice President and General Manager at Erie Cotton Products, and Top Sales Executive at All Star Wipers of Newark, Ohio.

Ricky enjoyed entertaining and spending time with family and friends. He also loved traveling and going to sporting events. His favorite teams were the Cleveland Cavaliers (or whatever team LeBron James was on) and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ricky adored his family and had a compassionate and giving spirit.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John (Truman) Sterling; and his sisters, Linda and Diane Gore.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Nakeya and Javonna Gore; one son, Ricky Gore Jr., all of Erie, Pa.; his grandchildren, Amarie, Aniya, Akira, Angel, Lailana, and Gianni; six sisters, Gretta Martin, Charlotte, N.C., Henrietta Gore, Erie, Pa., Gwendolyn (Danny) Gore Brown, Los Angeles, Calif., Joe Ellen Gore, Pittsburgh, Pa., Inetta (Eddie) Jordan Bullock, Tampa, Fla., and Addie Grace Hayes, Las Vegas, Nev.; one brother, Gary Gore, Chicago, Ill.; four aunts, Rhoda Martin, Irma Mitchell, Shirley Martin, and Vassie Gore, all of Gary, Ind.; his former wife, Virgie Gore, Charlotte, N.C.; his mother-in-law, Mary Alice Henderson, Erie, Pa.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at First Good Samaritan A.M.E. Zion Church, 3209 Pennsylvania Ave., on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a funeral service will immediately follow, with Rev. Darrold Hobson eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020
