Ricky L. Fleming
1961 - 2020
Ricky L. Fleming, age 58, of Wesleyville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at LECOM at Presque Isle. He was born in Erie on August 13, 1961, son of the late Harry and Geraldine Fleming.

Ricky had recently worked at the Dollar General Store on East Lake Road. He liked to ride his motorcycle and spend time with his dog, Duke.

Ricky is survived by one brother, Thomas Fleming; four sisters, Carol Northrup (Fred), Bonnie Allen, Debbie Fleming and Roberta Gray; his best friend, Doug Rossman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by four sisters, Minerva "Dolly" Dick, Sandra Hazen, Phyllis Kreger and Vicky Patterson; and one brother-in-law, Robert Gray.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
