1/1
Ricky Mack Jones Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Mack Jones, Jr., age 36, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Avon Park, Fla.

He was born on November 19, 1984, son of Ricky Mack Jones, Sr. and Sheryl Teresa Jones.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fred and Nell Swasing, and one paternal grandfather Mack Jones, his godfather and Uncle Kurt Swasing, and one maternal Aunt Connie Morgan.

Ricky was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan; he loved coaching softball for his daughters teams, but most of all he loved being a father to his children.

He is survived by three daughters; Alexis, Isabella, and Arianna, two sons, Elliot and Xavier, all of Erie, Pa., one sister Shannon, nephew Mack, niece Rylie, and paternal grandmother Janet Dewolf, and several aunts and cousins. He is further survived by the mothers of his children, Nicole O'Neal and Sarah Graves, as well as his childhood best friend David Truman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fountain Funeral Home, 507 US-27, Avon Park, FL 33825. No calling hours.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fountain Funeral Home - Avon Park
507 US 27 North
Avon Park, FL 33825
(863) 453-3134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fountain Funeral Home - Avon Park Avon Park Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Fountain Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved