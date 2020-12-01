Ricky Mack Jones, Jr., age 36, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Avon Park, Fla.
He was born on November 19, 1984, son of Ricky Mack Jones, Sr. and Sheryl Teresa Jones.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fred and Nell Swasing, and one paternal grandfather Mack Jones, his godfather and Uncle Kurt Swasing, and one maternal Aunt Connie Morgan.
Ricky was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan; he loved coaching softball for his daughters teams, but most of all he loved being a father to his children.
He is survived by three daughters; Alexis, Isabella, and Arianna, two sons, Elliot and Xavier, all of Erie, Pa., one sister Shannon, nephew Mack, niece Rylie, and paternal grandmother Janet Dewolf, and several aunts and cousins. He is further survived by the mothers of his children, Nicole O'Neal and Sarah Graves, as well as his childhood best friend David Truman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fountain Funeral Home, 507 US-27, Avon Park, FL 33825. No calling hours.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.