Mrs. Rimma Sarukhanova, age 89, of Erie, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Sarkis and Mekhak Djavadov and the wife of the late Mikhail Sarukhanov.
Mrs. Sarukhanova worked as the Head of the Economy department in a transportation company. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and baking and was a very joyful person.
Mrs. Sarukhanova is survived by her children, Arkadiy Sarukhanov and wife, Laura, of Philadelphia, Nelli Sarukhanova and husband, Ashot Avagimyan, of Cleveland, and Lola Khodzhayan and husband, Sam, of Erie; her grandchildren, Marat, Andrey, David, Mikhail, Stephanie, and Nicole, and her great-grandchildren, Rosa, Zaven, and Aren.
Friends will be received on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16510 where services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, Erie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 31, 2019