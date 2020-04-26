|
The year of the Pandemic, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, Rinaldo G. Pellizzari, MD passed away at ForestView with his wife, Leti, and daughter Pat at his side.
Born in Tricesimo, Italy in 1928, he spent his youth and was educated in Italy, obtaining his MD degree at Modena University School of Medicine. He was in general practice in Udine for two years, after which he did additional training in England, the United States, and Canada, acquiring combined board of Anatomic and Clinical Pathology in 1961.
After one year of practice in St. Catherines, Ontario, he joined the Erie Pathologists and was one of the founding members of Pathology Associates of Erie. During his thirty years of professional activity, Rinaldo had been a past director of the Pathology Department at Hamot Medical Center, a past president and founding member of the Community Blood Bank of Erie, a member of the Erie County Medical Society as well as Pennsylvania and American Medical Associations, a member of American Society of Clinical Pathology and American Association of Blood Banks. He was licensed to practice in Ontario, Canada, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Rinaldo was an avid fisherman and hunter, and a past member of the Erie Club and the Maennerchor Club.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Letizia Sbuelz Pellizzari and by his children and grandchildren; Patrizia Pellizzari Faramarzi, husband Ahmad Faramarzi and children Karina and Tatiana of Culpeper, Va.; Roberto O. Pellizzari, wife Rose and children Nicholas and Andrea Rose of Groton, Mass.; and Francesco M. Pellizzari, wife Maureen and children Alexander and Matthew of Shrewsbury, Mass.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020