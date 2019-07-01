|
|
Rita A. Cote Burick, age 85, of Erie, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Erie, on August 12, 1933, the daughter of the late Leo and Florence (Starks) Cote.
Rita was a founding member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church. She served on the parish council, school board, bereavement committee and sang in the church choir for many years. She started the first Girl Scout troop at Mount Carmel School. As a youngster, Rita attended St. Boniface Grade School and was a graduate of the former St. Benedict Academy, Class of 1951. She enjoyed monthly outings with her dear and close friends for 34 years. Along with her husband, Rita spent her winters in Florida for the past 23 years.
In addition to her beloved parents, Rita was preceded in death by four brothers: Paul, Ronald, Phillip and Patrick Cote; an infant brother; and two sisters: Mary Catherine Cooper and Laura Jean Karle.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 64 years, Donald J. Burick; two sons: Edward (Debra) and Gregory (Theresa); four daughters: Beth Romanowicz (Christopher), Karen Whiteford (William), Mary Theresa Burick and Amy Boccio (James); 14 grandchildren: Jenny Farrar, Joel Burick, Jill Dolak, Erica Paschal, Scott Burick, Colleen Davis, Corey Burick, David Nye, Rachel Zimmerman, Daniel Whiteford, Matthew Whiteford, Hannah Boccio, Danae George and Kenneth George; 14 great-grandchildren: Anthony and James Farrar, Tyler and Megan Burick, Jason, Ruth, Peter and Lydia Dolak, Victoria Huber, Grace Blum, Mila, Luca and Liam Burick and Nathan Nye; one brother, Bernard Cote; one sister, Janet Bokshan; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church. Following the Funeral Mass, Rita will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 501 East Gore Rd., Erie, PA 16509, the Barber National Institute, 136 East Ave., Erie, PA 16507, or to VNA Hospice of Erie County, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 1, 2019