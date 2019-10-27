|
Rita A. Kennerknecht, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
She was born on January 31, 1947, in Erie, the daughter of the late Edward and Betty (Luca) Kennerknecht.
Rita attended St. Peter's Cathedral Grade School and Saint Benedict Academy. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Mercyhurst College and her Master's Degree from Gannon University. Rita taught mathematics at Saint Benedict Academy, Academy High School, and Tech Memorial High School.
Rita enjoyed many things in life, such as traveling, painting, reading fiction, yoga at the Glenwood YMCA, and even writing her own novel up until the very last months of her life. She was especially fascinated by family genealogy, tracing her family roots for many years. Most of all, she was a caregiver. Rita took care of her mother, father, and sister for most of her life. She was a kind and generous person.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sister, Marilyn Kennerknecht.
Rita is survived by her brother, Robert Kennerknecht, of Minneapolis, Minn., uncle, Clarence Kennerknecht, of Erie, and her aunt, Gail Kennerknecht, of Cos Cob, Conn. Many cousins also survive.
Friends may call on Tuesday at St. Peter Cathedral from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. are handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, Saint Vincent Oncology Patient Care Fund, and St. Peter Cathedral.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019