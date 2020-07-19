Rita Ann (Dudenhoeffer) Torok, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1935, in Erie, a daughter of the late Edward P. and Frances J. (Anthony) Dudenhoeffer.
Rita was a 1953 graduate of Academy High School. She retired from Bliley Electric Company. She enjoyed reading, knitting and ceramics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles R. Torok, a son, Kevin C. Torok, Sr., and a grandson, Chastain L. Magouirk.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Munson and husband Richard, Janet Saxe and husband Charles and Karen Miller and husband James; one son, Russell Torok and wife Kristina; four grandsons, Kevin C., Jr., Brandon, Alex and Nicholas; one great-grandson, Cameron; and many nieces and nephews.
A private gathering was held by imediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
