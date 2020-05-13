|
|
Rita E. Padovani DeCarolis, 90, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Erie on May 2, 1930 a daughter of the late Dominic and Frances Sanfratello Padovani.
Rita graduated from Academy High School and worked as a financial secretary with the Erie School District until retirement. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and enjoyed playing cards with her girlfriends, walking, and crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Frank DeCarolis, and one son, Timothy J. DeCarolis.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis DeCarolis of Erie and Ricky DeCarolis and his wife, Deborah, of San Francisco; her daughter-in-law, Cynthia Kaiser of Erie; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services and burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to a
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 13, 2020