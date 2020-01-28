|
Rita Elaine Joncas, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Rita was born on December 22, 1931 in Fall River, Massachusetts. She married the love of her life, Oscar Joncas, on August 27, 1955 and they were happily married until Oscar's passing on August 18, 1982. They are reunited today in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Rita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Rita was a phenomenal cook and loved doing it. She spent eight years as the Rectory Cook at St. Thomas. Where she cooked for Monsignor John Hagerty, Father Mayer and Sister Dominica to name a few. She wrote poetry as well as several articles that were featured in the Corry Journal over the years.
She was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Church along with Oscar and each of their children attended school there. They wanted their children to be taught about God the Father, Jesus the Son and The Holy Spirit. Rita sang in the choir for many years.
Rita met an angel sent by God by the name of Angela Crosby while staying at the Corry Manor. Angela is a nurse at the Manor who showed her a love that was incredible. Her selflessness, love and patience were like watching Jesus in action. The family wants to thank you, Angela for being an amazing example of what a nurse can be. The One who has all power, God, will reward you.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Joseph Joncas, her parents, Bridget Hodnett Burke and Edmund Burke and two sisters Dorothy Burns and Colleen Gallant.
Rita is survived by her five children, Wayne Joncas and his wife Amy (Leesburg, Va.), Jeff Joncas and his wife Sandy (Harbor Creek, Pa.), Tim Joncas and his wife Anna (Corry, Pa.), Steve Joncas, and Lisa Joncas (Pinellas Park, Fla.). She is also survived by her sisters, Brenda Burke (Westport, Mass.) and Patsy Pingley (Somers, Conn.). Also, surviving are seven grandchildren, Jessica, Steve, Meghann, Emily, Brooke, Logan and Isabelle along with two great-grandchildren, Alex and Gracie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call at Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, PA on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Thomas Church, 203 W. Washington Street in Corry. Father Mark Hoffman will officiate the service.
