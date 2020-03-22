|
Rita J. Slomski passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at UPMC Hamot after a brief illness.
She was born in Erie, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Stachurski Tyburski.
She lived her whole life in Erie.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Slomski, and her sisters Genevieve Juniewicz, Evelyn Huey and Rose Tyburski.
Rita is survived by her nephews James J. Juniewicz of Kenilworth Ill., J. Mark Juniewicz of New York City, Chistopher D. Huey of Mesa, Ariz., and many other nieces and nephews.
Rita was employed for many years as an office manger for Duggan Rider Company. She was a long-time parishioner of Holy Trinity Church and St. Jude Church. While at Holy Trinity, she was active in the Zabawa Polish Heritage Festival. Rita was most recently a resident at Springhill Senior Living. Previously, she lived on Nevada Drive. For many years, Rita and her husband John enjoyed spending summers at their cottage in Avonia overlooking Lake Erie.
Rita will be remembered by her family and friends for her faith, her kind heart, her generosity and her positive attitude about life. She always lifted the spirits of her family and any group she was in.
Due to federally mandated guidelines on limiting public gatherings, calling hours and a Funeral Mass will be private with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Church or to Holy Trinity Church.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.
Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020