|
|
Rita L. (Krasinski) Desser, age 84, passed away at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Erie, on December 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Monica (Tyczkowski) Krasinski.
Rita was graduate of St. Benedict Academy and a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and baking, crocheting, and spending time with family. She especially enjoyed cooking for the Thanksgiving feast every year. She also enjoyed spending time on ocean beaches and loved cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Desser in 1980; and two brothers, Richard and Henry Krasinski.
She is survived by six children, Kathy Lacy, husband Gary, Mary Whiteman, husband Art, Cheryl Slowikowski, husband Roy, John Desser, wife Laurie, Donald Desser, wife Melanie, and Tony Desser, wife Candy, all of Erie; 15 grandchildren, Ryan (Natalie), Bethany (Justin), Kenny (Danielle), Nick, Beau (Jerry), Zack (Kaitlyn), Amanda, Courtney, Josh, Chris, Brianna, Sammie, Emily, Abby, and Luc; two great-grandchildren, Kenlee and Lydia; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and may attend prayers there on Saturday at 9:20 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Luke Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Rita's family would like to give a special thanks to everyone at the Soldiers' and Sailors' home for the incredible care they gave her and her family.
Memorials are suggested to the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 E. 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507, or to Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Drive, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020