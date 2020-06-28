I said to myself, "Relax and rest. God has showered you with blessings." Psalm 116:7
Rita Margaret Boetger, age 93, of Millcreek, entered eternal life on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Erie, on August 7, 1926, a daughter of the late Joseph and Laura Whalen Guerrein.
Rita was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy, and then, on January 24, 1948, married the love of her life, the late Norman Boetger, Sr., with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage. Together, they raised a beautiful, loving, and devoted family of nine children. Rita retired from the Erie County Courthouse, where she worked in the Department of Voters' Registration. Additionally, she enjoyed gardening, Lake Erie boating aboard the "Stormin' Norman" with her husband, was an avid reader, and enjoyed dining at the Erie Yacht Club and the former Erie Maennerchor Club, where she was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Rita was an incredibly selfless woman, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, and friend who loved unconditionally. She was a longtime member of St. Jude the Apostle Church, and will always be remembered for her kind and generous heart.
Besides her husband and parents, Rita was predeceased by one granddaughter, Danielle Nicole Iacobucci, her beloved in-laws, Marie and Frederick Boetger, and five brothers and sisters, Robert Guerrein, Donald Guerrein, Betty Lou Julio, Paul Guerrein, and Mary Walker.
She is survived by nine children, Norman Boetger, Jr. (Linda), Timothy J. Boetger, Sr. (Kathleen), Barbara Chase (Donald), Julie Iacobucci, and Elizabeth Carlson, all of Erie. Cathy Curtis (David) of Chesapeake, Va., David Boetger (Heather) of Cary, N.C., Laura Maus (Timothy) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Thomas Boetger (Kimberly) of Newport News, Va. Rita is further survived by 26 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Westlake Woods Assisted Living / Lifeservices, including special caregivers, Joan Sitek and Anne Miczikus, for the outstanding care, compassion, and love they have shown Rita during the time of her residency, and also to Dr. Brian Stark and Family Hospice for their kindness and exceptional care.
Private funeral services were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Alzheimer's Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.