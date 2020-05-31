Rita M. (Miodus) Mioduszewski
1930 - 2020
Rita M. (Miodus) Mioduszewski, age 89, one month shy of turning 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Woodlands Memory Support Unit at Asbury Springhill, on Edinboro Rd.

Rita was born in Erie on June 27, 1930, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose (Stoof) Felty.

A lifelong resident of Erie, she graduated from Villa Maria Academy and was most recognized as the receptionist of the Little's Dance Studio where she was a fixture for many years. She had a green thumb and loved gardening. She was an avid reader and surrounded herself with a collection of angel figurines.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walter (Miodus) Mioduszewski; an uncle, George Stoof; three aunts, Josephine Delgado, Elizabeth Stoof and Marie Brandao, a brother-in-law, Rich Gaerttner and a sister-in-law, Theresa Maki.

Rita is survived by her children; Christine (Edward) Stanko, Charlie Miodus, Edward (Nicole) Mioduszewski, Mary (David) Greco and Michael (Tonya) Miodus; and her granddaughter, who was like a daughter, Kim (Bill) Pietrasiewicz. She is also survived by her sisters, Anita Gaerttner and Laurene Felty; and brothers-in-law, Frank (Joanne) Miodus and Ernie (Sandy) Mioduszewski. She is further survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rita's family would like to give special thanks to the staffs of Asbury Springhill and Family Hospice for the wonderful care and love she received during her residency at Asbury Springhill.

Funeral services and burial in Calvary Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505.

Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
