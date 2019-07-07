|
Rita Przepierski, 69, of Millcreek, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Monday July 1, 2019. She was born November 24, 1949 in Erie to the late Stanley and Anna C. (Bohun) Przepierski.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Father Frank Przepierski and Edward Przepierski.
Rita graduated from Mercyhurst College. She enjoyed playing bingo and attending the casinos.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Marie Przepierski of Erie, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Stanislaus Church, 516 East 13th Street, Erie, PA 16503 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m.Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
