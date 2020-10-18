Rita T. Schemeck, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, Pa., on February 2, 1929, a daughter of the late Dominic and Louisa (Santini) Troppichini.
She worked in the accounting department at General Electric for 39 years. Rita was a longtime member of Mt. Calvary Parish and member of the auxiliaries of the Seibenbuerger Club and the Erie Maennerchor Club. She also belonged to several bridge clubs over the years.
Rita married the late Stephen "Red" C. Schemeck on July 31, 1954 and they were married for 52 years until his passing in January of 2007. She and Red loved to travel and visited many countries all over the world. They were a generous and loving couple who took their nieces and nephews on many summer vacations across the United States and Italy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister Lena (Troppichini) Evans.
Survived by her sister Margaret Kubinski of Avon, Ohio, her nieces Christine White (Jerry), Kathy LaMantia (Tom) and Maria Schulenberg (Brian), nephews Steven Evans (Helen) and David Kubinski (Debbie), and great-nieces and great-nephews Dominic, and Gina LaMantia, Jonathan and Nick Evans, Jacob and Anna Kubinski, and Emma, Sophia, and Nick Schulenberg.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 24th from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Mount Calvary Church, 2022 East Lake Road. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 510 East Gore Road, Erie, PA 16509.
