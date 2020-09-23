1/1
Robbin Burrow
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robbin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robbin Burrow, age 65, of Erie and formerly Dallas, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

She was born in Dallas on June 23, 1955, a daughter of Joseph Lee and the late Margie Juanita (Jones)Stephens.

Robbin enjoyed yard sales, bingo, fishing and "living life to the fullest."

In addition to her mother, Robbin was predeceased by her brothers Ricky Jo Armstrong, Rickie Lee Burrow, her sister Debra "Suzie" Stephens and her grandparents.

She is survived by her father Joseph Lee Burrow and his wife Lucille of Carbondale, Ill., son Scott and his wife Dottie Hensley of Erie, and daughter Jamie and her husband Gary Stewart of Scurry, Texas. Robbin is further survived by her siblings Danny and his wife Cheri Burrow, Martha Burrow of Carbondale, Ill., James Burrow, Vickie Wagner of Murphysboro, Ill., Diana Hathaway of Plano, Texas, and Dennis Stephens of Houston Texas, and her grandchildren Skye Wilkinson, Victoria and Chloe Hensley of Erie, Jordan Hensley-Ward of Houston, Texas, Dylan Stephens of Arlington, Texas, Katelyn Stewart of Dallas, Texas, and Aiden Stewart of Scurry, Texas, and great-grandchildren Zaria, Samara, Kelayna Jones, Amelia, Maddox and Aleah Carnes of Erie, King Cash Ramos, Genesis and Cienna Stephens.

Services were held privately at the convenience of the family by the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and funeral Services, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved