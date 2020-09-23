Robbin Burrow, age 65, of Erie and formerly Dallas, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was born in Dallas on June 23, 1955, a daughter of Joseph Lee and the late Margie Juanita (Jones)Stephens.
Robbin enjoyed yard sales, bingo, fishing and "living life to the fullest."
In addition to her mother, Robbin was predeceased by her brothers Ricky Jo Armstrong, Rickie Lee Burrow, her sister Debra "Suzie" Stephens and her grandparents.
She is survived by her father Joseph Lee Burrow and his wife Lucille of Carbondale, Ill., son Scott and his wife Dottie Hensley of Erie, and daughter Jamie and her husband Gary Stewart of Scurry, Texas. Robbin is further survived by her siblings Danny and his wife Cheri Burrow, Martha Burrow of Carbondale, Ill., James Burrow, Vickie Wagner of Murphysboro, Ill., Diana Hathaway of Plano, Texas, and Dennis Stephens of Houston Texas, and her grandchildren Skye Wilkinson, Victoria and Chloe Hensley of Erie, Jordan Hensley-Ward of Houston, Texas, Dylan Stephens of Arlington, Texas, Katelyn Stewart of Dallas, Texas, and Aiden Stewart of Scurry, Texas, and great-grandchildren Zaria, Samara, Kelayna Jones, Amelia, Maddox and Aleah Carnes of Erie, King Cash Ramos, Genesis and Cienna Stephens.
Services were held privately at the convenience of the family by the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and funeral Services, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.