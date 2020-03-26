|
Robert A. Geisler, 75, of Madison, Ohio, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Geneva, Ohio, after a brief illness.
He was born September 18, 1944, in Johnstown, Pa., to Robert A. Geisler Sr. and Shirley Henney Geisler, both deceased
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Marie Haapanen Geisler, of Madison, Ohio; three children, Jennifer (John) Geisler Hutchison of Conneaut, Ohio; Matthew (Holly) Christopher Geisler, of Painesville, Ohio; and Richard (Amy) Stavar of Madison, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Leigh M. Stavar, Benjamin G. Stavar, Lucy Marie Geisler, John Robert Hutchison and Erin Elizabeth Geisler.
Geisler started his career in public education in 1967 as a science teacher in Barberton, Ohio. He retired as associate superintendent of Perry Schools in Perry, Ohio, in 1998.
After retiring, he worked security for the Cleveland Indians Baseball Co. for 23 years. He enjoyed traveling to visit friends, taking care of his dogs and spending time with family.
A celebration of life function will take place when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to Project Hope for the Homeless, P.O. Box 2035, Painesville, OH 44077, and/or Holy Cat Whiskers, 2585 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 26, 2020