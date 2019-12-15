|
|
Robert "Bob" A. Helsley, 77, of Erie, passed away, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.
He was born on December 20, 1941 in New Kensington, Pa., son of the late William and Naomi (McDade) Helsley.
Bob was employed at the Erie General Electric as a machinist and supervisor. As a young man, he was a volunteer Pennsylvania State Policeman. He enjoyed golfing and gardening. His family was his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Lee (Shirey) Helsley; son, Tim Helsley, Sr. and his wife Traci of Erie; grandchildren, Tim Helsley, Jr. and McKenzie Conrad and her husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Avery and Blakely Conrad; brother, William Helsley and his wife, Renee; sisters, Bonnie Brennan and her husband, Len and Sandy Bober and her husband, Dave; and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Private funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 190 Hunter Willis Rd, Erie, PA 16509 or Anna Shelter, 1555 E 10th St, Erie, PA 16511.
Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019