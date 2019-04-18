|
|
Robert Adam "Apache" Benz-Carr crossed into the spirit world on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019, at Poinciana Medical Center, in Kissimmee, Florida, at the age of 47.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 3rd, 1971, son of Sharon D. Schrock-Benz and Daniel R. Carr.
He attended McDowell High School and worked as a Welder at the Erie Ship. He lived a stimulating life and was a motorcycle enthusiast for most of his life, enjoying the thrill of the ride, showing loyalty and dedication to his brothers. Because of his love in animals and nature, as well as his Native American heritage, he will be given a traditional Native burial in the nature preserve behind his home.
Robert is survived by his father, legendary Apache Dan Carr, the original Gladiator. He is survived by his children, daughter Aurelia (Nuber) Jorden and her husband Matthew of Erie, Pa., daughter Cheyenne (Lamp) Velez and her husband Joshua of Erie, Pa., and son Airman Dakota Danial Benz of Erie, Pa. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Constance (Velez), Everest (Jorden), and soon to be expected Jason (Velez) and Ember (Jorden). Further surviving are his sisters, Fawnfeather Carr of Apopka, Fla. and Ravenflower (Carr) Dugandzic and her husband Danjel of Orlando, Fla (with their daughters, Phoenix and Journey Dugandzic).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Schrock-Benz, stepfather, Robert Benz, and brothers, Francis "Frankie" Benz and Michael D. Benz.
Friends may join his Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., located at 2003 North Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744. A Native American Ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. (same location).
Special thanks goes to the Orlando Outlaws MC and Heathens MC for assistance with funeral arrangements and expenses.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family of Robert Benz Carr would be appreciated. You may still send flowers, in addition, but if you wish to send only one expression of sympathy, however, please contact Fawn Carr or bring to the service.
"There is no death, only a change of worlds."
- Chief Seattle
