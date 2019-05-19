Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wensel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Wensel Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Allen Wensel Sr. Obituary
Robert Allen Wensel, Sr., age 55, passed away on April 23, 2019 at his residence in Yulee, Fla.

He was the loving husband of Debra King (Chestnut), father of Robert Wensel, Jr., Kimberly Vogelson (Lee), and Denise King; brother of Ted Deitch, and Jim Deitch (Jan). He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and cousins.

The funeral service took place on May 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pensacola, Fla., where is mother, Patricia Deitch, is laid to rest.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now