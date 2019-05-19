|
Robert Allen Wensel, Sr., age 55, passed away on April 23, 2019 at his residence in Yulee, Fla.
He was the loving husband of Debra King (Chestnut), father of Robert Wensel, Jr., Kimberly Vogelson (Lee), and Denise King; brother of Ted Deitch, and Jim Deitch (Jan). He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and cousins.
The funeral service took place on May 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pensacola, Fla., where is mother, Patricia Deitch, is laid to rest.
