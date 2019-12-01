Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Andrew Kula


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Andrew Kula Obituary
Robert Andrew Kula, age 71, died at his home in Waterford on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 after a short illness. He was the son of the late Andrew and Mary Czesnowski Kula, born in Erie on November 7, 1948.

Family members include his wife, Mary Ann Rettger Kula, and their four children, all of Waterford: Steven Kula, Christopher Kula and wife Jennifer, Denise Kula (Pat Pacoe), and Timothy Kula and wife Cindy; six grandchildren: C.J., Justin and Jared, Gavin, and Brylee and Adalynn; and a brother and sister, both of Waterford: James Kula and wife Mary, and Margaret Heynoski.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Waterford. He loved the country and riding his side-by-side four-wheeler, and hunting and fishing. He was family oriented, enjoying many years with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He worked for Elgin Electronics for 22 years, Vitco for 18 years, and retired in 2013 after seven years at Erie Homes for Children and Adults.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. To send condolences, visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -