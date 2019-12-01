|
Robert Andrew Kula, age 71, died at his home in Waterford on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 after a short illness. He was the son of the late Andrew and Mary Czesnowski Kula, born in Erie on November 7, 1948.
Family members include his wife, Mary Ann Rettger Kula, and their four children, all of Waterford: Steven Kula, Christopher Kula and wife Jennifer, Denise Kula (Pat Pacoe), and Timothy Kula and wife Cindy; six grandchildren: C.J., Justin and Jared, Gavin, and Brylee and Adalynn; and a brother and sister, both of Waterford: James Kula and wife Mary, and Margaret Heynoski.
Bob was a lifelong resident of Waterford. He loved the country and riding his side-by-side four-wheeler, and hunting and fishing. He was family oriented, enjoying many years with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He worked for Elgin Electronics for 22 years, Vitco for 18 years, and retired in 2013 after seven years at Erie Homes for Children and Adults.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. To send condolences, visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019