Robert Anthony "Bob" Milano, age 83 of Erie, went to be with his Lord on March 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness, at home surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Anthony and Helen Fields Milano, he was born on September 3, 1936 in Erie, Pa.
Bob married the love of his life, Joan Whitaker Milano, in 1958, and they were blessed with four loving daughters: Beth (Matt) Salvia, Sandra (Mark) Winkler, Barbara (Dana) Pulice and Sherry Beter, all of Erie. In addition to his children, he is survived by nine grandchildren: Matthew (Denise), Christina and Amanda Salvia; Nicole, Mark and Danielle Winkler; Karli Pulice; Lexi and Ian Kovski. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, as well as his siblings Geraldine Hammond, Carol Cacchione, David Milano and Richard Milano. He is preceded in death by his sister Jeannie Taylor and special sister-in-law Jean Law.
Bob was raised by his grandmother in East Springfield and attended East Springfield area schools. After graduation, Bob went to work for the family business, B.F. Fields Moving and Storage, and he eventually became its co-owner. In 1991, after selling his interest in the family business, he joined Birkmire Trucking Company, where he worked as their safety director until his retirement in 1998.
Bob enjoyed working in his garden and enjoyed being the handyman for his wife and daughters, whom he loved more than life itself. He was always prepared to do any job for them as well as for his many friends, and jokingly referred to his basement and garage as "Grandpa's Hardware Store."
Bob was active in his community, serving on the boards of the Pennsylvania Moving & Storage Association, WLD Ranch, Youth For Christ and the Lake Placid Senior Park in Largo, Florida, where he and Joan wintered for 14 years. They were social and remained close with many friends from Largo, especially Richard and Carole Cox of Columbus, Indiana.
Bob was deeply devoted to his faith and remained active in the Federated Church in East Springfield, where he taught Sunday School for seven years and did outreach helping homebound parishioners to worship. He was also involved with the bus ministry, working on church buses weekly with his friend Bob Powell. He was especially thankful for Reverend Ed Huntley and Malcolm Beall, who led him to the Lord.
Bob was supported during his illness by the love and care of his wife and family. He was thankful for the dedicated care he received from the AHN Cancer Center and VNA Hospice of Erie, especially from Cara, Emily and Patti. He was especially grateful for the companionship and daily phone calls from his lifelong friend, Lee Adiutori.
Due to national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the immediate family. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial in Bob's name may be made to WLD Ranch, 7351 Woolsey Rd., Girard, PA 16417, or to The Federated Church, 11995 Main St., East Springfield, PA 16411. During this time, condolences to Bob's family made be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 20, 2020