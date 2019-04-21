|
Robert Anthony "Bob" Sauers, age 54, of Millcreek, went to be with our Lord, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Erie, November 7, 1964, he was a son of Kathryn "Kay" (Hellman) Sauers, and her husband, the late Gerald J. Sauers.
Bob was a graduate of General McLane High School and Gannon University. He chose to be a home builder for years and then a member of the Carpenters Local 81 union for many years. He was a landlord for several apartments he built.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Snow, and her husband Kyle, and his two grandchildren, whom he adored and gave him such joy, Lucy, age 5 and Nolan, age 3, all of Cambridge Springs, Pa.; his siblings, Joe Sauers, of McKean, Susan Pap, and her husband Dr. John Pap, of Marquette, Mich., Dr. Nancy Sauers Orr, and her husband Donald, of Erie, John Sauers, and his wife Donna, of Hudson, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Monday from 6 to 9 p.m., and may attend prayers there, Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church at 12 o'clock. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019