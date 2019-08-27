|
Robert Arnold Jones, 82, of Cranesville, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Manchester Commons. He was born October 18, 1936 in Cranesville, a son of the late James Sr. and Sylvia (Taylor) Jones.
Arnold retired from Copes-Vulcan as a machinist after 29 years of service. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Albion, the Edinboro/McKean VFW and the Girard American Legion. He was on the Cranesville Borough Council for many years, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Lasher) Jones, a great-granddaughter, Lily Lamb, three brothers, Leroy, Clyde and Harold Jones, three sisters, Gladys Sherman, Ruth Campbell, Lucille Johnson. Arnold is survived by two sons, Bradley Jones and his wife, Pam, of Erie, Dr. Wayne Jones and his wife, Nancy, of Fairview, three daughters, Mary Jones of Albion, Amy Fellows and her husband, Jeff, of Albion, Lisa Andrews and her husband, Matthew, of Cranesville, two sisters, Irene Bennett of Erie, Elsie Callahan of Albion, two brothers, Bernell Jones of Albion, Edward Jones and his wife, Charlene, of Cranesville. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the staff at Manchester Commons for the wonderful care they gave their father.
All services will be private by the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Arnold to the Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, P.O. Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
